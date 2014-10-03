CHICAGO Oct 3 U.S. health officials said on
Friday that after conversations with 100 people who might have
been exposed to the Ebola patient in Texas, about 50 are now
being observed daily for symptoms of the deadly virus.
Of the 50, about 10 are considered at high risk, while the
rest are considered at low risk, Dr David Lakey, commissioner of
the Texas Department of State Health Services, said in a news
conference.
Dr. Beth Bell, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention's National Center for Emerging and
Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, said putting people in observation
does not imply the CDC has a "high level of concern" about most
of these people.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Diane Craft)