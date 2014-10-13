(Adds details throughout, background)
By Marice Richter
FORT WORTH Oct 13 The woman who is the first
person known to have contracted the Ebola virus in the United
States graduated from college about four years ago knowing she
wanted to be a nurse. Now she is in an isolation unit at the
Dallas hospital where she worked.
The nurse, whose name has not been released by officials,
has been identified by friends and family and in media reports
as Nina Pham, 26. Reuters independently verified her identity
with a Sunday school teacher at the church where her family
worships and through a public records check of her address.
Pham, a 2010 graduate of Texas Christian University, comes
from a deeply religious Vietnamese-American family in Fort
Worth, according to people who know them and are familiar with
her social media posts. She was called on by neighbors to
babysit their children. Her social media posts show she is a fan
of actor Ryan Gosling and passionate about nursing.
The family was in shock when it learned that she had
contracted Ebola, said their friend Tom Ha who is also a Bible
studies teacher at the Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in
Fort Worth.
"The mother was crying, very upset," he said. "She comes
from a very devoted family."
Her family has not responded to requests for comment.
Officials have said that Nina Pham had frequent contact with
Liberian national Thomas Eric Duncan over the 11 days he was
treated for Ebola at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in
Dallas. Duncan died on Wednesday.
She was among 50 people asked by the hospital to take part
in the delicate and difficult care of Duncan, who was the first
person diagnosed with Ebola in the United States.
Officials have said they do not know how Pham contracted the
deadly virus. She was in stable condition on Monday.
Pham was thrilled when she became a registered nurse and
obtained credentials as a critical care nurse, the Dallas
Morning News reported based on an August posting on her Facebook
site, which has been taken down.
She owns a 1-year-old King Charles Spaniel that has been
taken from her apartment to an undisclosed location where its
health will be checked, according to the office of Dallas County
Judge Clay Jenkins, the county's chief political official.
Last week authorities in Spain last week killed a dog owned
by a healthcare worker there who has Ebola. They said the dog,
called Excalibur, posed a biological risk and that there was
evidence dogs could carry the virus.
On Monday, hazardous materials crews were at Pham's
apartment.
Jenkins called her a hero.
