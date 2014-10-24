(Adds comment from professor)
By Ellen Wulfhorst
NEW YORK Oct 24 The young doctor diagnosed with
Ebola in New York City is a big-hearted man with a serious
interest in international emergency medicine and a flair for
languages, yet his friends call him "a goofball."
Craig Spencer, originally from the Detroit area, has
specialized in International Emergency Medicine at the highly
respected Columbia University-New York Presbyterian Hospital
since 2011, according to his online LinkedIn resume.
He spent a month treating Ebola patients in Guinea with the
humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders, returned to
the United States on Oct. 17 and was diagnosed with the virus on
Thursday, health officials said.
"Craig is one of the most brilliant and delightful people I
have ever had the pleasure of working with," said Leslie
Roberts, a professor of population and family health at the
Columbia University Medical Center.
"He will be in the forefront of my thoughts and motivations
as we struggle on with this outbreak," said the professor, who
is treating Ebola patients in Sierra Leone with the World Health
Organization.
The 33-year-old Spencer was listed in stable condition on
Friday at Bellevue Hospital, the United States' oldest public
hospital, where he was in isolation.
He was feeling well enough to talk to family members and
chat on his cellphone, officials said.
"Craig is all heart," said a former fellow student who asked
not to be identified by name. "He can basically be summed up as
everyone's friend."
In school, Spencer expressed interest in working with
migrant workers in Asia, another former fellow student said.
He is fluent in Chinese, French and Spanish and speaks some
Greek, Spencer wrote on LinkedIn.
He met Morgan Dixon, now his fiancée, when they both studied
at Henan University in China, according to their online résumés
and a wedding announcement.
The couple live together in New York City's Harlem
neighborhood.
Dixon, who has been quarantined at Bellevue, works at the
HOPE Program, an organization that teaches employment skills to
poor New Yorkers.
"Our thoughts and concerns are with our colleague and her
fiancé at this time. We have spoken with high-level officials at
the New York City Department of Health and have been assured
that there is no risk at our workplace," the organization said
on its website.
Spencer and Dixon are slated to be married next Sept. 5,
according to their online wedding announcement.
"Craig's friends say he's a goofball," the announcement
said, describing him as "gifted in both art, music and science,
and a go-getter."
He attended Columbia University's Mailman School of Public
Health and Wayne State University School of Medicine.
He graduated in 1999 from Grosse Pointe North High School in
Michigan, a spokeswoman for the school said.
A yearbook photo shows him with a wide smile and dark curly
hair.
On his Facebook page, which has been taken down, Spencer
posted a picture of himself in elaborate protective gear.
"Please support organizations that are sending support or
personnel to West Africa, and help combat one of the public
health and humanitarian disasters in recent history," he wrote
in the caption.
One friend responded: "Watch out for the Ebola!"
