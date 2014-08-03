ATLANTA Aug 3 An American aid worker infected with the deadly Ebola virus while in Liberia appears to be improving but authorities are still monitoring his condition closely, the top U.S. health official said on Sunday.

It's encouraging that he seems to be improving - that's really important - and we're hoping he'll continue to improve," said Dr. Tom Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Sarah Lynch)