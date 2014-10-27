WASHINGTON The U.S. Army has isolated a dozen soldiers returning from West Africa at a base in Italy, including the top general who oversaw the military's initial response to the Ebola outbreak, even though none of them showed symptoms of infection, the Pentagon said on Monday.

Dozens more troops would be isolated in the coming days as they rotate out of West Africa, where the U.S. military has been building infrastructure to help health authorities treat Ebola victims, the Pentagon said.

"They're not allowed to leave," said Colonel Steve Warren, a Pentagon spokesman, describing the precautions as "enhanced monitoring."

