WASHINGTON Oct 19 U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel has ordered the creation of a 30-member expeditionary
medical support team to be able to provide emergency help in the
event of an Ebola crisis in the United States, a Pentagon
spokesman said on Sunday.
The team of five doctors, 20 nurses and five trainers could
respond on short notice to help civilian medical professionals,
a statement from Rear Admiral John Kirby said.
Three cases of Ebola have been diagnosed in the United
States, prompting widespread concern about the potential spread
of the virus. A Liberian man fell ill while on a trip to Dallas,
Texas, and died on Oct. 8. Two nurses who treated him contracted
the disease.
Kirby called the team "an added, prudent measure to ensure
our nation is ready to respond quickly, effectively and safely
in the event of additional Ebola cases." He said it would
consist of critical care nurses, doctors trained in infectious
diseases and trainers in infectious disease protocols.
"They will not be sent to West Africa or elsewhere overseas
and will be called upon domestically only if deemed prudent by
our public health professionals," the statement said.
