WASHINGTON Oct 16 Nina Pham, the first Texas
nurse to be diagnosed with Ebola after treating a Liberian man
at a Dallas hospital, is expected to be moved to the National
Institutes of Health outside Washington, according to a report
on Thursday.
NBC News and its television network MSNBC said Pham, who was
being cared for at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, could be
transferred to an isolation unit at Bethesda, Maryland-based NIH
later on Thursday, citing an unnamed federal official with
knowledge of the planned move.
