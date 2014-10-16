(Repeats for wider distribution)
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Oct 16 Rising public anxiety about
the Ebola virus has forced the White House to shift into crisis
mode and cancel two days of planned political events as
President Barack Obama strives to show he has control over
stopping the spread of the deadly disease.
Just three weeks ahead of critical midterm elections, Obama
is facing increased pressure from Republican critics. They say
he has been too slow to protect Americans, drawing parallels to
what they have described as foot-dragging on dealing with the
threat from Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria.
Democrats who are at risk of losing control of the Senate in
the November elections are worried that public concerns over
Obama's management of Ebola could hurt them, too.
Obama's job approval ratings are at 39 percent, according to
Reuters-Ipsos polls in the first week of October.
"At a time in which his job approval rating is quite low and
his party is suffering because of it, I think that this is just
one more cut in what's turned out to be the death by a thousand
cuts for President Obama," said Ross Baker, a political
scientists at Rutgers.
Republican lawmakers, including U.S. House Speaker John
Boehner, turned up the pressure on Wednesday with calls for
travel bans for the three African nations afflicted by the Ebola
outbreak.
Polls show that move would be popular with Americans. The
White House has ruled out a ban, saying it would hamper the
movement of supplies and aid workers needed to help stop the
epidemic in the region.
Other lawmakers, including some Democrats, have urged the
White House to name a point person to coordinate the response,
lead briefings, and command public confidence.
"It's getting away from them, and this is becoming a real
concern for us," said a Democratic Senate aide, who spoke on
condition of anonymity.
Proponents of the approach are seeking a figure like former
Coast Guard Admiral Thad Allen who took charge of the response
to the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.
Until now, Tom Frieden, the head of the Centers for Disease
Control, has been the face of the administration on Ebola. But
the new domestic cases have forced him to backtrack from some
early overconfident statements about the ability of the U.S.
medical system to contain the threat.
The White House has resisted calls for a "czar" to pull
together the international and domestic response to the disease,
arguing that Lisa Monaco, Obama's homeland security aide, has
been adeptly filling that role. A White House spokesman declined
to comment late on Wednesday on whether that thinking has
changed.
But lawmakers worry Monaco, who also plays a lead role
coordinating U.S. efforts to combat Islamic State militants, has
too much on her plate.
Over the past few weeks, the White House has sought to
reassure the public by trying to strike a balance between
demonstrating the administration is on top of the situation
while not trying to feed a sense of public panic.
On Wednesday, that balance shifted. A second Texas nurse
contracted Ebola from a patient who died from the disease.
The nurse had recently traveled by plane and officials began
tracing a large network of people who may have had contact with
her. The nurse had told the CDC she had a fever before she
boarded the plane, but was not stopped from boarding, a federal
source said late on Wednesday. Frieden earlier in the day told
reporters she should not have been aboard.
The new infection contributed to a slide in the stock
market.
Obama, who seldom changes his schedule, no matter what
crisis is before him, canceled speeches and fundraisers in
Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island and New York.
He met with his cabinet for about two hours, and then told
Americans that the risk of a widespread outbreak was very low.
Obama needs to make more such efforts to talk directly to
Americans about Ebola to show he is in control, said Peter
LaMotte, a senior vice president at Levick, a crisis
communications firm.
"He needs to be taking a leadership role rather than letting
the experts speak on his behalf," LaMotte said.
Rather than taking the symbolic step of appointing an Ebola
czar, Obama should take a more forward role himself to explain
the risks and urge calm, said Stephen Morrison, a senior vice
president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
"The biggest danger here is public fear, and panic,"
Morrison said, noting there may be more cases of Ebola to come.
"The president, it seems to me, is the person who should be
there, walking that line," he said.
