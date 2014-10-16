(Adds Jamaica ban, paragraph 5)
By Patricia Zengerle and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Oct 16 Republican lawmakers dragged
the Ebola crisis into the political arena on Thursday, ramping
up their demands that President Barack Obama impose new
restrictions on travel from countries ravaged by the deadly
virus.
Returning to Washington from the campaign trail three weeks
before midterm elections, Republicans made the call for a travel
ban a dominant theme at a congressional hearing on the outbreak.
The Obama administration has resisted a ban on travel from
Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone in West Africa, where thousands
have died in the Ebola outbreak that began in March.
"The president has that authority. He's choosing not to
exercise it," said Representative Michael Burgess, a Texas
Republican. "No one understands why we're not doing this
fundamental job of defending the country."
On Thursday, Jamaica barred people who have traveled through
the three Ebola-stricken nations, and Colombia took similar
steps earlier this week.
During the House subcommittee hearing, lawmakers from both
parties criticized the administration's handling of the Ebola
outbreak in the United States and said public trust in the
response was dwindling.
But that loss of trust has also fueled Republican charges of
administration incompetence, particularly in light of recent
embarrassments like the Secret Service's failure to keep a man
with a knife from running into the White House and a cover-up of
waiting list delays at Veterans Affairs hospitals.
"Distrust in government is even greater now that Ebola has
crossed into our country after the president said it was
unlikely. My constituents are saying that 'This is a problem,'"
U.S. Representative Dennis Ross, a Florida Republican, told
Reuters in a telephone interview.
A traveler from Liberia, Thomas James Duncan, became the
"index patient" in Dallas, dying from the disease. Two American
nurses treating him became infected, in spite of government
assurances that the U.S. medical system could handle Ebola.
Public alarm has since spiraled, even among Americans far
from anywhere they could have been exposed.
"We have to protect ourselves," said Sadie Edmondson, 71,
standing outside the laundry she runs in Goldsboro, North
Carolina, explaining why she wants a travel ban. "A lot of these
people may not even know yet that they have it. Or they may not
be telling us that they've been exposed."
Nearly half of Americans said they are avoiding
international air travel because of Ebola, a Reuters/Ipsos poll
showed.
The growing crisis, and the chorus of Republican criticism
of the president, comes less than three weeks before midterm
elections in which Republicans hope to pick up the six seats
they need to regain a U.S. Senate majority.
Colorado Republican Cory Gardner and Iowa Democrat Bruce
Braley, both locked in tight races for critical U.S. Senate
seats, were prominent among the lawmakers who swapped the
campaign trail for the hearing room.
House Speaker John Boehner has also urged Obama to consider
a travel ban, saying on Wednesday that "the administration must
be able to assure Americans that we will stop the spread here at
home."
Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention, told lawmakers a ban could make the
crisis worse. He said some West Africans have U.S. passports and
that others could come into the country without revealing their
point of origin, making it harder to trace them.
Representative Henry Waxman, a California Democrat, waved a
map showing air traffic patterns from the Ebola zone to argue
that a ban would not keep out passengers traveling through third
countries.
Federal Aviation Administration chief Michael Huerta told
reporters separately that the United States is assessing whether
to issue a travel ban "on a day-to-day basis."
Away from Capitol Hill, Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal, seen as
a 2016 Republican presidential hopeful, said people should be
added to the anti-terrorist "no-fly" list to stop them from
flying to and from countries in West Africa.
"Even though it makes common sense to do this, the White
House has refused to do it," he said in a statement.
At least 40 members of the Senate and House, almost all
Republicans, have called for travel bans or demanded that the
State Department stop issuing visas to citizens of Liberia,
Sierra Leone and Guinea.
Over two dozen lawmakers, only three of them Democrats,
wrote to Obama last week asking the State Department to ban
travelers from the affected countries and restrict visas.
The lawmakers gave few details about their proposed bans.
Most did not say whether they would apply to U.S. citizen or how
they would handle dual citizens. Some, but not all, suggested
military personnel and health workers should be exempted.
The White House has rejected calls to bar travelers from the
three countries, and the State Department said it was not
considering a ban and was opposed to calls for one.
(Additional reporting by Lesley Wroughton and David Lawder in
Washington, Barbara Liston in Orlando, Florida, and Marti
Maguire in Goldsboro, North Carolina; Editing by Jonathan Oatis
and Tom Brown)