(Adds quotes, background)
By Louis Charbonneau and Bill Berkrot
NEW YORK Oct 31 The U.S. ambassador to the
United Nations on Friday defended federal guidelines for
monitoring health workers returning from three Ebola-stricken
West African countries while urging greater coordination to
contain the outbreak in Guinea.
There is a growing controversy in the United States over
some states ordering 21-day quarantines for nurses and doctors
returning after treating Ebola patients, an idea that medical
experts have criticized.
The ambassador, Samantha Power, said current federal rules
balanced "the need to respond to the fears that this has
generated" with the known science on the disease. She also
praised the airlines that continue to fly to countries battling
Ebola outbreaks.
"Let me commend Air Brussels, Air France and
Moroccan Airways for keeping their flights going. Those flights
are a lifeline," Power said at a Reuters Newsmaker event in New
York hours after returning from a four-day trip to Ebola-hit
Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone.
Ebola, which has killed about 5,000 people in the three
countries, is transmitted through the bodily fluids of an
infected person and is not airborne.
Some states, including New York and New Jersey have gone
beyond the U.S. guidelines with isolation periods for health
workers equivalent to the maximum time it can take for Ebola to
develop.
Power said she was considered at low risk for contracting
the virus because she did not have direct contact with Ebola
patients. She said she had her temperature taken three times
before boarding a plane home from Liberia and was checked again
upon arrival at New York's John F. Kennedy International
Airport.
Several U.S. politicians have called for an outright ban on
travelers from Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, which
government and aid organizations said would hurt efforts to
control the outbreak at its source by deterring medical
volunteers.
Power said health officials are capable of self-monitoring
with regular checks for symptoms, such as fever, diarrhea and
vomiting. She herself will be reporting her temperature twice
daily to New York state's health department for the next 20
days.
The envoy had high praise for countries that have people on
the ground battling the epidemic, including Cuba, with which the
United States has had strained relations for decades, and China.
Havana has sent more than 260 medical professionals and
plans on assigning 200 more, the biggest foreign contingent of
medical workers deploying to West Africa.
Power described a "hopeful sign" in Libera where U.S. and
Liberian soldiers and Chinese workers together unloaded supplies
from an Air China cargo plane.
The United States has been coordinatoring the foreign
response in Liberia, with Britain doing the same in Sierra
Leone. Power was asked whether France's response in Guinea, a
former French colony, has been inadequate.
"There's a command-and-control issue in Guinea," she said.
"I think the French, because of the French-speaking aspect of
this, could play an important role."
Power said the two keys to managing an Ebola outbreak are
coordination and information management.
"Those two features of the response now are evident in
Liberia and Sierra Leone," she said. "They have the idea for it
in Guinea but not yet the implementation, and I think the French
can help with that."
France announced this week it was stepping up its response
plans, which include more money, hospital beds and health worker
training centers. A French official told Reuters in Paris that
France could not have responded more quickly due to the remote
location of the epicenter of the virus.
(Additional reporting by Marine Pennetier in Paris; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)