CHICAGO Oct 16 The infection of two U.S.
healthcare workers who cared for a dying Ebola patient in Dallas
is challenging assumptions about how to protect Western medical
workers who perform advanced, life-saving procedures that may
increase their risk of exposure.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the
infection of the two Dallas nurses likely occurred in the first
few days of patient Thomas Duncan's admission to Texas Health
Presbyterian Hospital in late September, and is investigating
whether they correctly used personal protective gear such as
gloves and gowns recommended by the agency.
Workers at the hospital also performed invasive procedures
on Duncan such as inserting a breathing tube and filtering his
blood through a dialysis machine, procedures that are
unprecedented in the care of an Ebola patient in the last throes
of the disease. But those same procedures make it more likely
that a healthcare worker will come into contact with bodily
fluids at their most infectious.
"The thing we don't know is, was it truly a breakdown in
personal protective equipment or was it because we were
instrumenting the patient by intubation or dialysis?" said Dr
Peter Hotez, a tropical disease expert at Baylor College of
Medicine in Houston.
In West Africa, where the worst Ebola outbreak on record has
killed more than 4,000 people, the use of advanced lifesaving
measures is rarely an option. But in the United States, they are
routine.
"We tend to go to the mat" in an effort to save patients,
Hotez said. "Should we rethink whether we should be doing these
life-saving measures? That is a question that medicine needs to
address."
In most places in Africa, Ebola patients are only able to
get supportive care, said CDC spokeswoman Abbigail Tumpey.
"Now that we're treating patients with Ebola in the U.S., we
are using modern Western medicine that has not ever been used in
field studies in Africa," she said. Treatment approaches such as
dialysis and intubation "certainly have not been happening."
Tumpey said the CDC is now looking at the risks associated
with these procedures.
"Because we don't have experience with treating patients
with Ebola in U.S. hospitals where we have all of this
technology and resources, it's possible that some of these
procedures may put healthcare workers more at risk."
Dr. Jesse Goodman of Georgetown University Medical Center
said that despite the fact Ebola has been around for decades, it
is "entirely new to Western healthcare," and it is important to
not be overly reliant on what has worked in prior outbreaks,
especially when the healthcare systems are so dissimilar.
GREATER BENEFIT OR HARM?
To many, the questions Ebola is raising are reminiscent of
the early days of caring for patients infected with the human
immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. Many
of the safety protocols developed for blood-borne pathogens were
developed through caring for AIDS patients.
But Ebola is different in some very important ways. It
rapidly turns off the body's innate ability to fight viruses,
multiplying unchecked as the disease progresses until patients'
bodies are filled with billions of virus particles.
"Towards the last days of infection, that patient is
basically a bag of virus," Hotez said.
When a patient with Ebola is reaching the stage in the
disease where there is need for intubation or dialysis, the risk
becomes greater to the healthcare worker than the benefit to the
patient because they are "crashing" and near death.
"If it's that late a stage in the disease, the chances are
that even if those are performed, the patient is already going
to die," said Sean Kaufman, president of Behavioral-Based
Improvement Solutions in Atlanta, who helps train hospital staff
on safety measures.
Dr. Marc Napp, deputy chief medical officer and senior vice
president for medical affairs at Mount Sinai Health System in
New York, said that as a general rule "any patient that comes
in, no matter what the condition, if they require certain
medical therapy based upon clinical judgment and they want that
therapy, we are obligated to provide it."
Napp said in the case of Ebola, there has not been any
discussion about withholding life-saving treatments such as
intubation for fear of harming staff members. But he said
healthcare workers take risks all of the time.
"I'm a general surgeon. I've stuck myself with a needle.
I've cut my finger on a broken bone from a person with
hepatitis. We're exposed to this regularly," he said. "What's
different here is there is the panic factor. It's a highly
lethal infection."
