WASHINGTON Oct 24 The Obama administration is
considering the possibility of quarantining healthcare workers
returning to the United States from the Ebola hot zone of West
Africa, after a New York doctor who treated Ebola patients there
tested positive for the virus.
Tom Skinner, a spokesman for the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention, told Reuters on Friday that quarantine
is among a number of options being discussed by officials from
across the administration.
The CDC-led discussions began on Thursday after Dr. Craig
Spencer became the fourth person diagnosed with the disease in
the United States, Skinner said.
