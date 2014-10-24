(Adds quotes and details)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON Oct 24 The Obama administration is
considering quarantining healthcare workers returning to the
United States from the Ebola hot zone of West Africa, after a
New York doctor who treated Ebola patients there tested positive
for the virus.
Tom Skinner, a spokesman for the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention, told Reuters on Friday that quarantine
is among a number of options being discussed by officials from
across the administration.
"There are a number of options being discussed pertaining to
the monitoring and mobility of healthcare workers who are
returning to the United States from affected countries," Skinner
said.
"We want to strike the right balance of doing what is best
to protect the public's health while not impeding whatsoever our
ability to combat the epidemic in West Africa. Our risk here
will not be zero until we stop the epidemic there."
As for a possible quarantine, "that's one of the options on
the table," Skinner said.
The CDC-led discussions began on Thursday after Dr. Craig
Spencer became the fourth person diagnosed with the disease in
the United States.
Skinner said discussions are likely to produce some change
in current policy and that the aim is to reach a decision as
soon as possible.
Current policy calls for returning healthcare workers and
military personnel to be monitored for Ebola symptoms during the
virus's maximum 21-day incubation period. But lawmakers have
expressed concern that those being monitored are also able to
resume normal routines, potentially placing members of the
public at risk for infection.
"Whatever option we come up with just simply can't hamper
ability to respond to the situation in West Africa. Because as
long as that's going on over there, our risk will never be
zero," Skinner said.
