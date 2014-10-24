(Adds quotes and details)

By David Morgan

WASHINGTON Oct 24 The Obama administration is considering quarantining healthcare workers returning to the United States from the Ebola hot zone of West Africa, after a New York doctor who treated Ebola patients there tested positive for the virus.

Tom Skinner, a spokesman for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told Reuters on Friday that quarantine is among a number of options being discussed by officials from across the administration.

"There are a number of options being discussed pertaining to the monitoring and mobility of healthcare workers who are returning to the United States from affected countries," Skinner said.

"We want to strike the right balance of doing what is best to protect the public's health while not impeding whatsoever our ability to combat the epidemic in West Africa. Our risk here will not be zero until we stop the epidemic there."

As for a possible quarantine, "that's one of the options on the table," Skinner said.

The CDC-led discussions began on Thursday after Dr. Craig Spencer became the fourth person diagnosed with the disease in the United States.

Skinner said discussions are likely to produce some change in current policy and that the aim is to reach a decision as soon as possible.

Current policy calls for returning healthcare workers and military personnel to be monitored for Ebola symptoms during the virus's maximum 21-day incubation period. But lawmakers have expressed concern that those being monitored are also able to resume normal routines, potentially placing members of the public at risk for infection.

"Whatever option we come up with just simply can't hamper ability to respond to the situation in West Africa. Because as long as that's going on over there, our risk will never be zero," Skinner said. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Eric Beech)