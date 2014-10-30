(Refiling to correct typographical error in first paragraph)
By Jonathan Allen and Yasmeen Abutaleb
NEW YORK Oct 30 In the U.S. battle against
Ebola, quarantine rules depend on your zip code.
For some it may feel like imprisonment or house arrest. For
others it may be more like a staycation, albeit one with a scary
and stressful edge.
If they are lucky, the quarantined may get assigned a case
worker who can play the role of a personal concierge by buying
groceries and running errands. Some authorities are allowing
visitors, or even giving those in quarantine permission to take
trips outside to walk the dog or take a jog.
A month after the first confirmed case of Ebola in the
United States, state and local health authorities across the
country have imposed a hodgepodge of often conflicting rules.
Fears about a possible U.S. outbreak were reignited after
American doctor Craig Spencer was hospitalized with Ebola in New
York last Thursday after helping treat patients in West Africa,
the epicenter of the worst outbreak on record.
Some states, such as New York and New Jersey, have gone as
far as quarantining all healthy people returning from working
with Ebola patients in West Africa. Others, such as Virginia and
Maryland, said they will monitor returning healthcare workers
and only quarantine those who had unprotected contact with
patients. For a factbox, see:
In Minnesota, people being monitored by the state's health
department are banned from going on trips on public transit that
last longer than three hours - the aim being to reduce exposure
to others if someone does start to develop symptoms during a
journey. But people with known exposure to Ebola patients will
be restricted to their homes without any physical contact
allowed.
Spencer's case has fanned public fears about the deadly
virus, pressuring U.S. politicians to bring in harsh quarantine
measures. Health experts have criticized such moves, noting the
virus can only be transmitted through bodily fluids once an
infected person has symptoms, from a fever to vomiting or
diarrhea.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has
tried to establish a national standard, recommending on Monday
that only people who had direct contact with Ebola patients
without any protective gear submit to isolation at home for 21
days, the maximum period for symptoms to develop. They would
still be allowed to go outside on a jog or to walk their dogs,
but cannot come within three feet of others or visit places with
groups of people, such as a restaurant.
SMALLER DETAILS
The smaller details - ranging from how groceries are
delivered to who can visit - differ by state and even by city.
Three people who came into close contact with Spencer,
including his fiancée, Morgan Dixon, are each being looked after
by two case workers. One of the workers is from the New York
City health department, and monitors their temperatures and
watches for other signs of illness. The other is from the city's
social services department, and acts as a kind of
round-the-clock concierge.
For some, the difficulties of being confined alone in a small
apartment are beginning to take their toll.
"We have noticed in the past few days it has become much
more difficult for the people in terms of the stress levels that
one would experience being physically on your own," said Dr. Jay
Varma, a deputy commissioner at the city's health department, in
a telephone interview. "It's quite an emotional challenge to be
separated from your regular social network."
On Wednesday evening, the city told the three people under
quarantine that they could have relatives and friends to visit
after all - previously they had been barred. As long as a health
worker has come by that day to check that the quarantined person
is still not showing symptoms, up to three people can come over
at any one time provided they aren't themselves ill.
The visitors can behave normally, hugging or sharing a meal
with the quarantined if they want, Varma said. A friend or
relative may even move in for the rest of the confinement if
they like, he added.
PROBLEM SOLVING
Still, mundane problems can be more difficult than normal to
solve. For example, the oven broke down in the apartment of one
of Spencer's quarantined friends, and the case worker had to
cast about for someone willing to come in and fix it. Not an
easy task, though someone has now been found to do so, said
Varma.
Police officers are posted outside all three apartment
buildings, not only to keep journalists and other unwanted
people out, but to keep the quarantined in, Varma said. "We've
instructed our officers to not use physical force," he said,
"but to attempt to explain to somebody why they should be
staying there."
If someone does leave, the officer will raise the alarm with
the health department, Varma said.
Dixon, 30, could not be reached for comment, and the other
friends of Spencer's have not been publicly identified..
Kaci Hickox, a nurse who arrived at Newark Liberty
International Airport on Friday after working with Doctors
Without Borders in Sierra Leone, found herself in much bleaker
surroundings for the first few days of her quarantine.
New Jersey officials confined her to a tent without a
flushing toilet and no shower. It was cold, Hickox said in an
article decrying her conditions as a breach of her rights, and
the paper clothes they gave her were scratchy.
She has since returned to her home state of Maine but has
refused to comply with orders of an in-state home quarantine,
the state's health department said. Hickox says she will fight
Maine's quarantine order in court if it is not lifted.
Hickox's defiance did not sit well with Maine's Republican
Governor Paul LePage, who said he would seek legal authority to
keep her isolated at home until Nov. 10. [ID: nL1N0SO1K4]
NO EVIDENCE
"This an overly extreme and non-evidence-based policy," said
Dr. Anthony Harris, an infectious disease expert at the
University of Maryland School of Medicine. "There's no reason to
have policies with that level of detail because there's no
risk."
In Illinois, health department officials expect family
members and friends to deliver food to quarantined individuals,
said Melaney Arnold, a spokeswoman for the Illinois Department
of Public Health. The Red Cross in Chicago will provide those
quarantined with gift cards for food and other products, said
Julie Morita, chief medical officer at the Chicago Department of
Public Health.
Illinois has yet to work out who, if anyone, will pay for
three weeks of missed work time, but said it expects employers
to cover the cost.
One question that none of the state health officials
contacted by Reuters could answer was whether the 21-day
mandatory quarantines applied to health workers who had arrived
from West Africa before the rules were in place but who may
still be at risk of infection.
"I don't know that it needs to be retroactive," Illinois
spokeswoman Arnold said. "They're not putting others at risk."
(Editing by Michele Gershberg and Martin Howell)