Oct 30 A 7-year-old girl banned from attending
school in Connecticut over fears that she may be carrying the
Ebola virus after a trip to Nigeria will be allowed back on
Friday, according to a joint statement by the school district
and the girl's father.
A widely publicized lawsuit brought by the father, Stephen
Opayemi, against Milford Public Schools demanding her
readmission will be settled, according to the statement, without
giving further details.
"The student has had no contact with any Ebola patients and
she does not have Ebola," the statement said. "The student does
not present any health risk to any individual."
Third-grader Ikeoluwa Opayemi traveled to and from Lagos,
Nigeria, between Oct. 2 and Oct. 13, according to the lawsuit.
Her father, a native of Nigeria, also went.
Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, had 20 Ebola cases
and eight deaths this year before the World Health Organization
declared the country Ebola-free on Oct. 19.
The lawsuit made headlines earlier this week as one of the
flashpoints in a running struggle between several states wishing
to enforce stringent measures to guard against Ebola and a
federal government wary of infringing civil rights and
discouraging potential medical volunteers.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby in Seattle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)