WASHINGTON Oct 7 U.S. health officials are
preparing to require tougher Ebola screening at American
airports this week to keep the deadly virus from spreading to
this country, Senator Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.
The new measures may include screening air travelers for
fever when they arrive in the United States from the
worst-stricken countries in West Africa, on direct or indirect
flights, Schumer said in a statement.
He said U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
(CDC) Director Dr. Thomas Frieden told him the agency might
adopt some of the recommendations Schumer had made on Ebola
screening over the weekend.
Those included having the CDC and Customs and Border
Protection conduct intense health screening of workers at U.S.
ports of entry.
The New York Democrat also urged the Department of Homeland
Security to create a database of people flying to and from West
Africa, which would be shared with hospitals around the country.
"The CDC has been doing a very good job thus far in
combating the threat, but you can't be too careful when it comes
to stopping a deadly epidemic," Schumer said in the statement.
The outbreak has killed at least 3,439 people out of 7,492
confirmed, probable and suspected cases since it emerged in
Guinea in March, in the worst Ebola epidemic on record. Along
with Guinea, the worst-hit countries have been Sierra Leone and
Ebola. The disease has also spread to Nigeria and Senegal, but
is considered contained there. [IDD:nL2N0S123K]
A man who traveled to Dallas from Liberia last week became
the first patient diagnosed with the disease on U.S. soil. In
Spain, officials reported on Monday that a nurse had become the
first person infected with the hemorrhagic virus in Europe.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the administration
had confidence in the system as it exists but was working on
additional safety protocols that would be announced in the
coming days.
"The president's team is hard at work on developing
additional protocols for additional screening measures," Earnest
told reporters on Air Force One.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Roberta Rampton; Editing by
Jonthan Oatis)