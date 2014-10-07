WASHINGTON Oct 7 U.S. health officials said on
Tuesday they would unveil within days new screening procedures
for the deadly Ebola virus at the country's airports to address
public concern over the possibility of an outbreak.
"We're working very intensively on the screening process
both in the places of origin and upon arrival," Dr. Thomas
Frieden, director of the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, told reporters. "We will absolutely look at every
step that could tighten that process."
The move would go beyond CDC efforts to augment screening
for travelers leaving Ebola-stricken countries such as Liberia,
which it has viewed as the best way to address the potential
spread of the virus. But the diagnosis of the first Ebola
patient on U.S. soil last week has strengthened calls from
lawmakers and some health experts to introduce stronger measures
in this country.
Screening passengers upon arrival in the United States could
detect passengers who may have developed a fever in flight but
will also pose new challenges to border control officers and
flight crews, industry experts said.
In August, CDC teams trained airport workers in West Africa
to use handheld scanners that check travelers for fever, a
possible sign of Ebola, and helped develop an exit questionnaire
to determine potential exposure. Since then, some 36,000 people
have boarded flights. Screening measures led 77 travelers to be
prevented from boarding: 74 had a fever and three had other
symptoms. Most turned out to have malaria and none had Ebola.
Frieden did not give details of what the CDC was
considering. The new measures will likely include more thorough
pre-screening and more detailed questioning of passengers
leaving Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia, congressional aides
said.
They may also involve checking such air travelers for fever,
said U.S. Senator Charles Schumer.
The U.S. Coast Guard also announced it would screen
individuals coming into the United States via ship from Ebola
hot spots.
The Ebola outbreak, the worst on record, has killed at least
3,439 people out of 7,492 confirmed, probable and suspected
cases since it emerged in March.
NEW PRESSURES FOR AIRLINES
U.S. airlines have only said they are working with
government health officials to ensure the safety of travelers.
Industry experts said screening could pose a new burden to
airline workers and airport officers, already under pressure to
keep passengers moving.
"I can imagine (the airlines) asking a lot of questions as
to why this is preferable than testing at the origin," said
Robert Mann, an airline industry consultant.
The Association of Flight Attendants, a union representing
nearly 60,000 flight attendants at 19 airlines, on Tuesday urged
more extensive health screenings of passengers as they leave
West Africa.
The American Civil Liberties Union is keeping an eye on the
Obama administration's response but so far has not seen anything
at airports that raises new issues about privacy, said Jay
Stanley, an ACLU senior policy analyst.
But he warned against heavy-handed law enforcement tactics
such as quarantines that restrict liberty and are less
effective.
"The public health profession has learned a lot of lessons,
and it's even more important at a time of fear that we pay close
attention to what will be effective," Stanley said.
A 2008 ACLU report on responding to pandemics recommended
that invasive medical examinations at the border take place only
"when there is reasonable suspicion of pandemic disease, and
only with the individual's informed consent." The report noted
the government has wide authority to detain people at the border
during a pandemic.
U.S. Senator Chris Coons, chairman of the Senate Foreign
Relations Committee's Africa subcommittee, said more extreme
proposals, such as stopping travelers or banning flights could
lead to the targeting of any traveler who looked African or
barring aid workers trying to come home.
"It's dangerous that we've got some folks in the heights of
an election season stoking fears of Ebola and proposing
expensive, unwieldy and unreasonable solutions such as trying to
test and quarantine folks at airports," Coons said, referring to
congressional elections on Nov. 4.
"There is no rapid test for Ebola. You can't test someone
within an hour," he said in a telephone interview.
Schumer, a member of the Senate's Democratic leadership, has
also urged the Department of Homeland Security to create a
database of people flying to and from West Africa, which would
be shared with hospitals around the country.
"The CDC has been doing a very good job thus far in
combating the threat, but you can't be too careful when it comes
to stopping a deadly epidemic," Schumer said in a statement.
(Additional reporting by Doina Chiacu in Washington, Roberta
Rampton aboard Air Force One, Sharon Begley, Jeffrey Dastin and
David Ingram in New York; Editing by Michele Gershberg and Lisa
Shumaker)