WASHINGTON Oct 8 The United States said on
Wednesday it will begin enhanced screening of travelers from
West Africa arriving at five of the country's largest airports
as it increases efforts to prevent the spread of a deadly Ebola
outbreak.
The enhanced screening will start at New York's John F.
Kennedy International Airport on Saturday and be extended next
week to Newark Liberty in New Jersey, Washington Dulles, Chicago
O'Hare and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta.
Combined, those airports receive more than 94 percent of
travelers from Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, the countries
hardest hit by Ebola, with JFK accounting for nearly half of
them, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
About 150 travelers from the West African countries arrive
at the five airports each day, a tiny portion of the total
number of international travelers at the five airports.
"The number of travelers is relatively small. We're talking
about 150 per day, so it's not an effort that would be
particularly disruptive to large numbers of people," CDC
Director Dr. Thomas Frieden told a news conference in Atlanta.
"We think it's manageable."
The U.S. government has been under pressure from lawmakers
to enhance screening and even ban flights from some West African
countries since a Liberian national became first person
diagnosed with Ebola on U.S. soil. Thomas Eric Duncan, who died
on Wednesday, left Liberia last week and flew to Dulles and then
traveled to Dallas.
'CAN'T GET THE RISK TO ZERO'
Customs and Border Patrol officers will escort travelers
from the three countries to a screening area, where trained
staff will observe them for signs of illness, ask about their
health and possible exposure to Ebola and take their temperature
with a non-invasive device, the CDC said.
If they have fever, any other symptoms or give answers on a
health questionnaire that point to possible Ebola exposure, they
will be evaluated by a CDC quarantine station public health
officer. Travelers who are deemed in need of further evaluation
will be referred to local public health authorities.
Frieden said health officials believe the new measures will
make Americans safer. "We recognize that whatever we do, until
the outbreak is over in West Africa, we can't get the risk to
zero in this country," he said.
U.S. officials stressed that the new program supplements
exit screening measures in place in the affected countries. In
two months, 36,000 people have been screened, of whom 77 were
not permitted to board a flight. The CDC said none of the 77
were infected with Ebola.
"These measures are really just belt-and-suspenders. It's an
added layer of protection on top of the procedures already in
place at several airports," President Barack Obama said on a
conference call with state and local officials on Ebola.
According to the World Health Organization, the worst Ebola
outbreak on record has killed at least 3,879 people from among
8,033 confirmed, probable and suspected cases since it was
identified in Guinea in March.
"It's going to be a long, hard fight and in West Africa we
are far from being out of the woods," Frieden said.
Shares in major U.S. air carriers declined on Wednesday
while major indexes posted their biggest one-day gains so far
this year. Delta Air Lines dropped 1.5 percent, United
Airlines fell 3.1 percent and American Airlines
shed 2.8 percent.
Airlines for America, a trade group representing major U.S.
airlines, said the carriers were cooperating with the screening
program.
"This screening is being done out of an abundance of caution
to protect the well-being of the American public while not
disrupting travel to the United States," Victoria Day, a
spokeswoman for the group, said in an emailed statement.
