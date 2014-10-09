WASHINGTON Oct 9 More than two dozen lawmakers
want the United States government to ban travelers from the West
African countries hit hardest by the Ebola virus until the
outbreak is under control.
Twenty-three Republican and three Democratic members of the
U.S. House of Representatives signed a letter released on
Thursday to President Barack Obama asking the State Department
to impose a travel ban and restrict visas issued to citizens of
Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.
In the letter, dated Oct. 8, they also asked U.S. health and
border control officials to consider quarantine for anyone who
arrives from the affected nations after being exposed to Ebola
until 21 days have passed, the period in which they would show
signs of the illness.
The letter was released a day after the death of the first
person diagnosed with Ebola in the United States, a Liberian man
who traveled from his home country on Sept. 19 and died in an
isolation ward of a Dallas, Texas hospital.
The case put authorities and the public on alert for the
deadly virus and the government increased efforts to try and
stop it from spreading outside West Africa.
The lawmakers said Obama should not wait for the World
Health Organization to dictate how U.S. authorities should
proceed.
"The WHO is an organization of unelected bureaucrats and
political appointees of foreign countries. It has no duty to
protect the lives and well-being of Americans, as you do," the
letter said.
U.S. health authorities on Wednesday announced they would
begin enhanced screening of travelers for fever from the
affected countries at five major airports.
The Ebola virus has killed nearly 4,000 people in Sierra
Leone, Liberia and Guinea since March in the largest outbreak on
record. It causes hemorrhagic fever and is spread through direct
contact with body fluids from an infected person.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Grant McCool)