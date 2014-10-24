NEW YORK Oct 24 New York and New Jersey will
bolster screening for Ebola beyond federal requirements for
travelers from West Africa arriving at the area's airports, New
York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has agreed
that states have the right to exceed federal requirements, Cuomo
told a joint news conference with New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie.
Travelers from Ebola-affected countries in West Africa will
undergo interviews upon arrival at one of the New York City-area
airports and may face quarantine orders, Cuomo said.
