NEW YORK Oct 24 New York and New Jersey will bolster screening for Ebola beyond federal requirements for travelers from West Africa arriving at the area's airports, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has agreed that states have the right to exceed federal requirements, Cuomo told a joint news conference with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Travelers from Ebola-affected countries in West Africa will undergo interviews upon arrival at one of the New York City-area airports and may face quarantine orders, Cuomo said. (Reporting By Frank McGurty; Editing by Sandra Maler)