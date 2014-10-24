(Adds details of quarantine program, quotes)
By Jonathan Allen
NEW YORK Oct 24 All medical workers traveling
from Ebola-affected countries to New York City's airports will
face a mandatory 21-day quarantine under new screening rules
that exceed federal guidelines, the governors of New York and
New Jersey announced on Friday.
State health officials will extensively interview all
travelers arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport and
Newark Liberty International Airport from Guinea, Liberia and
Sierra Leone, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
Besides medical workers, anyone else who had direct contact
with someone with the virus must also submit to a quarantine for
21 days, Cuomo said at a joint press conference with New Jersey
Governor Chris Christie.
"It's too serious a situation to leave it to the honor
system of compliance," Cuomo said.
The announcement came a day after Dr. Craig Spencer, a
33-year-old New Yorker, was diagnosed with Ebola at a city
hospital soon after returning from Guinea. Spencer had been
working with Ebola patients in the hard-hit West African country
for the humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders.
"He's a doctor and even he didn't follow the guidelines for
the quarantine, let's be honest," Cuomo said.
It was not immediately clear if Spencer had ever been
required to quarantine himself by any authority.
Doctors Without Borders has said a quarantine is "neither
warranted nor recommended" for its returning workers unless they
show Ebola-like symptoms.
Instead, it asks returning workers to watch for a tell-tale
fever by recording their temperature twice a day, which Spencer
had done, according to New York health officials.
Ebola is transmitted by direct contact with the bodily
fluids of a person sickened by the virus, and has an incubation
period of up to 21 days.
Cuomo said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) was aware of the new screening procedures, and
agreed that states have the right to protect their borders.
CDC's guidelines may work elsewhere, he said, but were
insufficient for the country's most densely populated
metropolis.
"You go out one, two or three times, you ride the subway,
you ride the bus, you could affect hundreds and hundreds," Cuomo
said.
The CDC and Doctors Without Borders did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Christie said that people facing quarantine orders who live
in New York or New Jersey will be able to be quarantined in
their homes. Those from outside the area will be sent to some
sort of medical facility, he said.
"We've agreed that quarantine is the right way to go,"
Christie said.
