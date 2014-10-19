By Erwin Seba
| GALVESTON, Texas
GALVESTON, Texas Oct 19 A Dallas hospital lab
worker who spent much of a cruise holiday in isolation after
possible exposure to Ebola, has tested negative for the disease,
Carnival Cruise Lines said on Sunday.
The Carnival Magic arrived on Sunday in the port of
Galveston, Texas after a week-long trip that included being
denied docking by Belize and Mexico because of the presence of
the woman on board.
The woman works at the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital
where a Liberian man, Thomas Eric Duncan, was treated for Ebola.
The worker, who has not been named, did not have contact with
Duncan but was being monitored as she might have come in contact
with his test samples.
Two nurses who treated Duncan, who died on Oct. 8, have
contracted the disease.
After the ship docked at about 4:30 a.m. Central time (0930
GMT), the woman and her husband disembarked and drove away in
their own car, a Carnival spokeswoman said at a brief press
conference in Galveston. Carnival Cruise Lines is a unit of
Carnival Corp.
Before the ship reached the port, a U.S. Coast Guard flew
out to meet it and took away a blood sample from the woman, said
Vicky Dey, vice president for guest services at Carnival. That
sample tested negative.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba, Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst, Frank
McGurty, Frances Kerry and Crispian Balmer)