WASHINGTON Oct 16 The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday he worries that a spread of the Ebola virus more widely in Africa could pose a long-term threat to America's healthcare system.

"One of the things I fear about Ebola is that it could spread more widely in Africa. If this were to happen, it could become a threat to our health system and the healthcare we give for a long time to come," CDC Director Dr. Thomas Frieden told a congressional hearing.

(Reporting by Will Dunham)