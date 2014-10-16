WASHINGTON Oct 16 The director of the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday he
worries that a spread of the Ebola virus more widely in Africa
could pose a long-term threat to America's healthcare system.
"One of the things I fear about Ebola is that it could
spread more widely in Africa. If this were to happen, it could
become a threat to our health system and the healthcare we give
for a long time to come," CDC Director Dr. Thomas Frieden told a
congressional hearing.
(Reporting by Will Dunham)