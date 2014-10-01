DALLAS Oct 1 Five Dallas-area students were being monitored for possible exposure to Ebola after coming into contact with a man being treated for the disease at a Texas hospital, officials said at a news conference on Wednesday.

"The students did not have any symptoms and so the odds of them passing on any sort of virus is very low," Mike Miles, Dallas Independent School District superintendent, told the news conference. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Eric Beech)