DALLAS Oct 14 Thousands of U.S. health workers
have joined social media campaigns in the past few days to
support a Texas nurse who became the first person infected with
Ebola in the United States, which she contracted caring for a
dying African patient at a Dallas hospital.
The nurse, Nina Pham, 26, was diagnosed over the weekend and
is in an isolation unit at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital,
where she worked. She has been swept in questions on whether a
lapse in infectious disease protocols was behind her becoming
infected.
"She isn't sick because she is a bad nurse, didn't follow
protocol, or was inadequately trained. She is the RN (registered
nurse) who made a sacrifice to care for a very sick man," Roy
Rannila, a staff member for the Texas hospital group caring for
Pham wrote on his Facebook page.
One page called "Presby Strong and Proud," which is less
than two days old, had more than 1,500 "likes". It shows photos
of hospital staff wearing "PresbyProud" buttons and encourages
health professionals to change their Facebook profile picture to
the hospital's network logo as a show of support for Pham.
A Facebook page, "Nurses for Nina", has garnered over 4,500
"likes" in less than 24 hours and messages of support from
healthcare providers in areas such as Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona,
Tennessee and Washington D.C.
Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention, said health authorities are still
investigating how Pham became infected while caring for Thomas
Eric Duncan, who contracted Ebola in his native Liberia and died
last week at the Dallas hospital.
Frieden has also apologized for initial remarks that
suggested a breach in protocol led to her being exposed her to
the virus.
Pham said in a statement on Tuesday that she was doing well.
"I am blessed by the support of family and friends and am
blessed to be cared for by the best team of doctors and nurses
in the world here at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas,"
she added.
