is expected to depart the West African country on Friday night
to fly to the United States for treatment and be reunited with
his American wife, according to the doctor's church and
employer.
Dr. Martin Salia, 44, contracted the virus last week while
working as the chief medical officer and surgeon at the United
Methodist Church's Kissy Hospital in Freetown in Sierra Leone,
one of the three West African countries hardest hit by the worst
Ebola outbreak on record.
He is expected to be taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in
Omaha, which has successfully treated two other people who
contracted the virus in West Africa since September and is one
of four American hospitals approved by the federal government to
treat Ebola.
On Thursday, the hospital and the U.S. Department of State
said a patient who had contracted Ebola in Sierra Leone was
being evaluated for possible treatment but both declined to name
the patient, citing privacy laws.
The hospital also said that the patient would only be taken
there if the crew on Phoenix Air, the chartered flight company
that has carried out previous evacuations organized by the State
Department, deems his health stable enough to make the journey.
A hospital spokesman declined to comment further on Friday.
In its statement, the United Methodist Church cited an
interview that Salia, a permanent U.S. resident, gave earlier
this year to the church's news service.
"I knew it wasn't going to be rosy, but why did I decide to
choose this job?" Salia was quoted as saying. "I firmly believe
God wanted me to do it."
There was no answer on Friday at the home of Salia's wife,
Isatu Salia, in Hyattsville, Maryland. The State Department said
it was assisting Salia's family.
Although the State Department organizes evacuations for
Ebola patients in West Africa, the patient or their organization
must ultimately cover the cost of the transport and treatment.
After Salia fell sick last week and was taken to Freetown's
Connaught Hospital, he was discharged last Friday when an Ebola
test came back negative. He was tested again and diagnosed with
Ebola on Tuesday, the hospital said.
Salia would be the 10th known case of Ebola in the United
States.
Eight of those other patients were successfully treated, and
one of those patients, a Liberian man named Thomas Eric Duncan,
died.
