(Updates condition to extremely critical)
By Katie Knapp Schubert
OMAHA, Neb. Nov 16 A surgeon from Sierra Leone
being treated for Ebola in a Nebraska hospital on Saturday was
critically ill after being airlifted back from Africa, medical
officials said.
Dr. Martin Salia, 44, a permanent U.S. resident, caught the
disease while working as a surgeon in a Freetown hospital,
according to his family.
Doctors at the Nebraska hospital said his condition was
extremely critical. He had been stable enough to take a flight
from West Africa to Omaha but was too sick to walk off the
plane, medical officials said.
"We will do everything humanly possible to help him fight
this disease," Dr. Phil Smith, medical director of the
Biocontainment Unit at Nebraska Medical Center, said in a
statement. "This is an hour-by-hour situation."
Upon arrival Salia was transferred to a waiting ambulance in
an isolation unit called an ISOPOD, a device used in the
transportation of a potentially infectious patient, a hospital
official said.
Salia is the third patient to be treated for Ebola in the
hospital's Biocontainment Unit since the virus broke out in West
Africa earlier this year.
He was chief medical officer at the United Methodist
Church's Kissy Hospital when he was confirmed on Tuesday to have
contracted Ebola.
His evacuation was at the request of his wife, a U.S.
citizen who lives in Maryland, the U.S. State Department said in
a statement.
The current outbreak of Ebola is the worst on record.
According to the latest figures from the World Health
Organization, it has killed at least 5,177 people.
Most of the victims have been in Sierra Leone, Liberia and
Guinea, where already weak healthcare systems have been overrun.
Some 570 local health workers have been infected, with 324
dying.
Salia would be the 10th known case of Ebola in the United
States. All but one case was treated successfully.
The Nebraska clinic is one of four American hospitals
approved by the federal government to treat Ebola.
(Reporting by Katie Knapp Schubert and Umaru Fofana;
Additional reporting by Barbara Goldberg and Chris Michaud in
New York; Writing by David Lewis and Victoria Cavaliere; Editing
by Andre Grenon and John Stonestreet)