Oct 12 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Sunday its test confirmed that a health care worker in Texas has tested positive for the Ebola virus.

The worker, who has not been identified, contracted Ebola after treating a Liberian who died of the disease at a Dallas hospital last week. The test confirms results of a lab in Austin, which said the worker had been infected. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)