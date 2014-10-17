Oct 17 It may be the only time you will find
these words in the same sentence: "Ebola" and "Add to Wishlist."
Giantmicrobes Inc., which makes a line of plush toys based
on viruses and other microscopic organisms, has sold out its
entire Ebola stock, including the small Ebola doll for $9.95, a
Gigantic Ebola doll for $29.95 and an Ebola Petri Dish toy for
$14.95, according to the company's website.
"Since its discovery in 1976, Ebola has become the T. Rex of
microbes," says the Stamford, Connecticut-based maker of the
"uniquely contagious toy" on its website, which promotes them as
gag gifts that also have educational value.
With the latest Ebola outbreak, which already killed more
than 4,500 people, mostly in West Africa, customers have snapped
up the toy, which looks like half a pretzel.
"You do not want to get Ebola," warns the website. "A short
incubation period of 2 to 21 days presages symptoms which
include fever, aches, sore throat, and weakness, followed by
diarrhea, stomach pain, vomiting, and both internal and external
bleeding. And then, for between 50-90 percent of victims,
death."
Giantmicrobes lists the World Health Organization as one of
its largest customers, along with pharmaceutical companies and
the American Red Cross.
Anyone disappointed by the current shortage of the Ebola
toys can click on "Add to Wishlist" and wait for more stock to
arrive. Or make a different selection from the company's array
of other plush toys, including Anthrax, Botulism, Cholera and
Dengue Fever.
It was not clear how many of the toys have been sold and the
company could not be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York; Editing by Sandra
Maler)