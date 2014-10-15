AUSTIN, Texas Oct 15 Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas said on Wednesday it is in talks to transfer a patient it is treating for Ebola infection to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.

The hospital said on its Twitter feed that it is in consultations with Emory about transferring "our second co-worker being treated for Ebola." She has been identified by Reuters as nurse Amber Vinson, who cared for a patient infected with Ebola at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Doina Chiacu)