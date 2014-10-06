(Adds comments on screening, airline industry meeting)
WASHINGTON Oct 6 The Obama administration is
not considering a ban on travelers from countries most affected
by the deadly Ebola virus outbreak but is reviewing possible
additional passenger screening measures, the White House said on
Monday.
"A travel ban is not something that we're currently
considering," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters
at a daily briefing. "We feel good about the measures that are
already in place."
But Earnest, speaking shortly before President Barack Obama
was expected to receive an update on the outbreak centered in
West Africa, added that the administration is not ruling out
changes to screening procedures aimed at trying to identify
potentially sick travelers.
"What we're looking to do is to review these screening
measures," he said, adding that officials do not want to impede
the transport systems critical to combating to deadly virus.
"We remain confident that we can keep those travel channels
open and ensure the continued flow of supplies and personnel to
the region, while at the same time putting in place screening
measures ... on the ground in Africa, in transit, on the ground
here in the United States that will ensure the safety of the
traveling public and the American public," he said.
His comments come as an airline industry group said it will
meet with health and safety officials on Monday to discuss the
potential for additional screenings to identify travelers who
may have been exposed to Ebola.
(Reporting by Steve Holland and Susan Heavey; Editing by
Mohammad Zargham)