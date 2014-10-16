WASHINGTON Oct 16 Texas nurse Amber Vinson, who was later diagnosed with Ebola, talked to an official with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Protection before taking a commercial flight and was told she could travel with a slight fever, CDC director Dr. Thomas Frieden said on Thursday.

Frieden told a congressional hearing that he was not part of the conversation. "I have not seen the transcript of the conversation. My understanding is that she reported no symptoms to us," he said. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham)