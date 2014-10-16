WASHINGTON Oct 16 Texas nurse Amber Vinson, who
was later diagnosed with Ebola, talked to an official with the
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Protection before taking a
commercial flight and was told she could travel with a slight
fever, CDC director Dr. Thomas Frieden said on Thursday.
Frieden told a congressional hearing that he was not part of
the conversation. "I have not seen the transcript of the
conversation. My understanding is that she reported no symptoms
to us," he said.
(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham)