NEW YORK Oct 21 Anthony Reynolds works on what
he calls "the SWAT team of airplane cleaners," scrubbing the
seats, carpets and toilets of planes parked overnight at the
Philadelphia airport. About a year ago, he joined a drive to
organize a union, and Ebola, he says, may help his cause.
Reynolds wants more protective gear and training on how to
safely handle bodily fluids, like feces and vomit, and he says
that after a passenger coming down with Ebola flew on a U.S.
domestic flight, concern is spreading among colleagues.
The Ebola outbreak that has killed more than 4,400 people in
West Africa, with three infections in the United States, is
pushing the issue of worker health and safety to the top of the
agenda in several U.S. labor battles.
"Most workers were interested in forming a union before, but
there was trepidation," said Reynolds, who cleans airplanes
flown by American Airlines and US Airways,
Lufthansa and others. "I think now this might be what
puts us over the hump to get everyone on board."
Firefighters also are throwing their union weight behind a
call for more government funding to train and better equip first
responders to confront the virus.
And the largest nurses' union in the country, National
Nurses United, is demanding specific Ebola protections in
ongoing contract negotiations with private hospitals.
"The fact that Ebola is at the forefront of everybody's mind
right now does give us a platform to deal with other issues in
the hospitals that aren't so visible," such as staffing and
equipment needs, said Amy Glass, part of a team negotiating with
Kaiser Permanente in Northern California and a board member of
the California Nurses Association, a National Nurses United
member group.
It is too early to tell whether Ebola will have any lasting
effect on worker-employer relations, and many signs of change
are anecdotal. In the United States, 43 people who had been
exposed to a patient with the disease were taken off an Ebola
watch list on Monday, which could ease concern. But worker
issues that had largely languished out of public view are
getting national attention.
Reynolds' employer, Illinois-based Prospect Airport
Services, says it is closely following U.S. Centers for Disease
Control (CDC) guidelines as they evolve and is working to
provide employees with everything they need to do their job
safely.
If a plane is known to have carried a passenger with Ebola,
the CDC recommends cleaners be equipped with disposable eye
protection, long-sleeved, waterproof gowns and closed-toe shoes
and shoe covers in addition to gloves and face masks.
Prospect said it understood worker concerns. "One of the
benefits to not having a union is that we can talk with them
directly and we continue to do that," said spokeswoman Suzanne
Mucklow, adding that training on blood borne pathogens is a
company standard.
TRYING TO ORGANIZE
The Ebola virus can cause fever, bleeding, vomiting and
diarrhea, and spreads through contact with bodily fluids. It is
not an airborne disease that is easily transmittable, especially
when common hygiene precautions are followed.
Some airport workers say the CDC guidelines for airline
workers are only trickling down in the form of informational
flyers instead of hands-on instruction.
"What we need is some training," said Joel Castillo, who
empties out airplane bathrooms at La Guardia airport in New
York. He is sometimes splashed with bodily fluids on the job and
does not feel protected by surgical masks and rubber gloves that
he says can often break.
He was among the around 200 workers of facilities company
Air Serv that staged a one day walkout at LaGuardia on Oct. 9
over health and safety concerns, low wages and the right to join
a local chapter of the Service Employees International Union
(SEIU), a massive U.S. union.
SEIU already represents around 8,600 airport workers in 10
airports nationwide, but a complicated subcontracting system
involving numerous air carriers and airport authorities and high
employee turnover makes the organizing drive a challenge. It has
been trying for two years to organize at the Philadelphia
airport where Reynolds works.
After the La Guardia walk out, the airline industry said the
union was using concerns about Ebola as a ploy.
"It's unconscionable that a group that purports to protect
the rights of workers would use fear and hysteria to try to
further their agenda," industry group Airlines for America said
in a statement at the time.
The group's spokeswoman, Victoria Day, added by email that
air carriers are making sure they have the most updated
guidelines on protecting workers and the public.
"Airlines are sharing this information directly with crew
members, who are trained on infection control precautions," she
said.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which
operates LaGuardia and the other area airports, said on the day
of the walkout it had agreed to review workers' concerns.
Air Serv said is continually reviewing its policies to stay
on top of CDC standards for safety procedures and cleaning
protocols and communicates those updates to employees, including
the most recent information about the Ebola virus.
NURSES PUSH BACK
Other professions that are already well organized, including
nurses and firefighters, are demanding more protection in the
face of Ebola.
The 185,000-member National Nurses United last week called
for equipment like hazmat suits and training in ongoing contract
negotiations with 21 private hospitals run by Kaiser.
Last week, the union asked to suspend bargaining on all
other issues until the questions around Ebola were resolved,
Kaiser said.
"We communicated to the union that we will study their
proposal immediately," Gay Westfall, a Kaiser human resources
executive, said in a statement.
The hospital company said it is distributing additional
educational materials, giving training and stocking up on
personal protective equipment at medical centers.
And after Dallas firefighters transported Thomas Eric
Duncan, the first patient to develop Ebola in the United States,
an emergency team in San Antonio, Texas complained that they
were lacking proper face shields, said Harold Schaitberger,
president of The International Association of Fire Fighters
(IAFF), which claims more than 300,000 members.
The union, an AFL-CIO affiliate, sent a letter to the
Department of Health and Human Services asking for more federal
funding so the state and local governments that employ the
emergency personnel can provide more training and equipment.
