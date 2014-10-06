(Refiling to restore Duncan's name in 12th paragraph)
By Roberta Rampton and Richard Valdmanis
WASHINGTON/DALLAS Oct 6 President Barack Obama
said on Monday that the government would develop expanded
screening of airline passengers for Ebola, both in the West
African countries hit by the disease and the United States.
The first patient diagnosed with the disease on U.S. soil,
Thomas Eric Duncan, remained in critical condition in a Dallas
hospital, as Obama was briefed by agencies involved in fighting
the spread of the deadly virus.
The president said it was important to follow existing
protocols strictly.
"But we're also going to be working on protocols to do
additional passenger screening, both at the source and here in
the United States," Obama said.
However, the White House said that a ban on travel from West
African countries, which some U.S. officials have called for,
would slow the fight against Ebola.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said officials did not
want to impede transport systems used to send supplies and
personnel to the hardest-hit countries in West Africa, so a
travel ban was not being considered.
Airlines for America, a Washington-based trade group,
separately said it would meet health and safety officials on
Monday to discuss whether additional screening procedures
anywhere in the world might help improve on those already in
place.
Authorities in the United States and the public are on alert
following Duncan's diagnosis just over a week ago, raising
concerns that the worst epidemic of Ebola on record could spread
from West Africa.
Duncan - who flew to the United States via Brussels and
Washington from Liberia after helping a woman who later died of
Ebola - is fighting for his life in a Dallas hospital. The Texas
Health Presbyterian Hospital initially sent him away with
antibiotics, only to have him return two days later in an
ambulance.
Health officials said none of the 10 people who were being
monitored after having had direct contact with Duncan are so far
showing signs of Ebola symptoms. Ebola, which can cause fever,
vomiting and diarrhea, spreads through contact with bodily
fluids such as blood or saliva.
Concern about the virus is also high in Europe, where the
first case of Ebola being contracted outside of West Africa was
reported on Monday. Spanish health officials said a nurse who
treated a priest repatriated to Madrid with Ebola last month,
and who died of the disease, had also been infected.
Texas Health Presbyterian said on Monday that Duncan has
been receiving the experimental drug brincidofovir since
Saturday.
The drug was developed by Chimerix Inc, which said
it has been tested in more than 1,000 patients without raising
safety concerns. "Chimerix has brincidofovir tablets available
for immediate use in clinical trials," the company said in a
statement.
People leaving Ebola-affected countries are asked to fill
out a questionnaire on whether they have symptoms such as a high
fever and whether or not they have had any contact with someone
who was diagnosed with Ebola. In Liberia, at least, they also
are scanned for fever.
Obama said on Monday that "the chances of an outbreak - of
an epidemic here are extraordinarily low." He also said some
other countries were not doing enough to fight the disease at
its source in West Africa.
"I'll be honest with you: Although we have seen interest on
the part of the international community, we have not seen other
countries step up," the president said. "We've had some small
countries that are punching above their weight on this but we've
got some large countries that aren't doing enough."
PASSENGER CHECKS
Several health experts and lawmakers have asked the
administration to consider enhancing U.S. airport and customs
screenings, including checking travelers using handheld fever
scanners.
Texas Governor Rick Perry, announcing the formation of a
state task force on infectious diseases Monday, said that there
were "mistakes" with handling the Ebola diagnosis in Dallas, but
defended the state's overall public health management.
"I stand by the fact that the process is working," Perry
said. "We don't have an outbreak. We have one event that is
being handled properly."
Perry also called for enhanced screening procedures by U.S.
Customs and Border Patrol agents, including "obtaining more
information about people who are coming from affected areas and
taking appropriate steps upon arrival."
The death toll from the disease has been rising in three
impoverished West African countries: Liberia, Sierra Leone and
Guinea. The current Ebola outbreak has killed at least 3,439
people since it began in March, out of nearly 7,500 confirmed,
probable and suspected cases.
In addition to those three countries, the tally includes
Nigeria and Senegal, where Ebola is believed to have been
contained, and the one case in the United States.
Meanwhile, the fifth American to contract Ebola in West
Africa arrived in the United States for treatment on Monday. A
private plane carrying Ashoka Mukpo, 33, a freelance television
cameraman for NBC News, landed in Omaha from Liberia and was
taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.
(Additional reporting by Steve Holland, Susan Heavey and
Mohammad Zargham in Washington, Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas
and Lisa Marie Garza in Dallas, Jeffrey Dastin and Sharon Begley
in New York; Writing by Grant McCool; Editing by Peter Henderson
and Jonathan Oatis)