WASHINGTON Oct 16 A senior official of the
Texas hospital system that treated a Liberian national with
Ebola said on Thursday "we made mistakes" in diagnosing the man
who later died and in giving inaccurate information to the
public, adding that he was "deeply sorry."
Dr. Daniel Varga, chief clinical officer and senior vice
president of Texas Health Resources, also said there was no
actual Ebola training for staff before that first patient
admitted. Varga made his comments at a congressional hearing on
Ebola cases in the United States.
(Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Susan Heavey)