Oct 28 A Texas nurse who contracted Ebola is
being released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta on
Tuesday after being found free of the virus, the hospital said.
Amber Vinson, one of two nurses from a Dallas hospital
infected with Ebola after treating the first patient diagnosed
with the disease in the United States, will make a statement to
the media at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
She was admitted to Emory's hospital for treatment on Oct.
15.
The other nurse, Nina Pham, also was declared virus-free
last week and left the Maryland hospital where she had been
treated.
