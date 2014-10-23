CHICAGO Oct 23 The U.S. Department of
Transportation has issued five "non-site-specific" special
permits to companies for handling waste related to the Ebola
virus that has killed one patient in the United States,
triggering fear about the spread of the disease.
There has also been concern about waste related to Ebola,
which causes fever, bleeding, vomiting and diarrhea and has
killed nearly 4,900 people, most of them in West Africa. Two
nurses who helped treat the U.S. patient in Dallas tested
positive for the disease and underwent treatment.
The virus is spread through direct contact with bodily
fluids from an infected person and is not airborne.
A spokeswoman for the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials
Safety Administration, a Transportation Department agency, said
the special permits had been issued to: Veolia ES Technical
Solutions LLC, a subsidiary of French waste management firm
Veolia Envirronment VE SA ; Lake Forest Illinois-based
Stericyle Inc ; Somerville, Massachusetts-based
Triumvirate Environmental Inc; Scottsbluff, Nebraska-based Smith
Systems Transportation Inc and Spartanburg, South Carolina-based
Advanced Environmental Options Inc.
Under the permits, the five companies are not limited as to
where they can pick up Ebola-related waste or dispose of it.
Veolia's permit is listed on the pipeline and hazardous
materials unit website and is good until March 31, 2015.
Advanced Environmental Options account manager Dana West
confirmed that her company, whose customers include healthcare
providers and hospitals, has received a nationwide permit for
handling Ebola waste, valid until March 31. The permit can be
extended for up to two years.
AEO has had two training sessions for employees on treating
Ebola waste. It must be disinfected, put in a red "bio bag,"
disinfected, then, in another bag, disinfected, then put in a
55-gallon watertight drum containing disinfectant that is sealed
and, once again, disinfected. The waste must then be
incinerated.
West said employees have been trained on what equipment to
wear and the company has experience handling "Category A" waste,
as the Transportation Department, classifies Ebola.
"We wanted to be as prepared and ready as possible for an
Ebola event," she said. "If we're prepared, it reduces the risks
the proper procedures won't be followed.
"Frankly we've handled much worse than Ebola before," West
said. "We feel pretty confident that with the way things are
proceeding (in the United States), we'll never have to use this
permit."
None of the other four companies responded to a request for
comment.
Anne Germain, director of waste and recycling technology at
the National Waste & Recycling Association, an industry group,
said that although many of its members have not handled Category
A waste before, they are familiar with federal guidelines for
handling the waste.
"Our members have decades of experience dealing with
healthcare waste" and now have the information to handle
Ebola-infected materials. The incinerators they use kill a broad
range of pathogens, including the Ebola virus, she added.
