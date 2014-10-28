WASHINGTON Oct 28 President Barack Obama will
make a statement to reporters on Tuesday at the White House,
shortly after he phones a team working in West Africa for the
U.S. Agency for International Development, White House spokesman
Josh Earnest said.
The White House is under pressure to explain why military
personnel returning from West Africa will face 21-day
quarantines while the protocols for civilian medical personnel
returning from the region will vary, depending on their risk.
Earnest told reporters it will be more efficient to monitor
the health of thousands of military personnel returning from the
region if they are quarantined.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton)