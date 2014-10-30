ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE Oct 30 President Barack
Obama hopes Maine officials make science-based decisions on
quarantines for healthcare workers returning from treating Ebola
patients in West Africa, but has said it is up to state
officials to determine their own policies, the White House said
on Thursday.
Asked for reaction on the situation faced by nurse Kaci
Hickox, who is fighting a quarantine imposed by Maine, White
House spokesman Josh Earnest said officials with the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention have been in regular touch with
public health officials in Maine.
"Ultimately, it is their decision," Earnest told reporters
traveling with Obama to campaign events in Maine.
