Scientists and drug companies
will continue to research the potential of alternative Ebola
vaccines, despite a shot from Merck and NewLink Genetics
proving 100 percent effective in a trial in Guinea.
Experts said on Friday different kinds of vaccines were
needed that might be better suited for different population
groups.
Because Merck's VSV-ZEBOV is a live, or replicating,
vaccine, there were initial worries about its safety. In the
event, it proved about as safe as a flu vaccine, said University
of Reading virologist Ben Neuman, but it was still not given to
children or pregnant women.
Replicating vaccines have the advantage of requiring only
one dose, making them suitable for emergency use. But
non-replicating vaccines, which may need two injections, could
be longer-lasting and better suited to protecting people outside
an epidemic.
"There is a place for all of these different modes and it's
important that development work on other vaccines continues,"
Rebecca Grais, director of research at Medecins Sans Frontieres
(MSF) Epicentre, told Reuters.
"It's also important to have multiple manufacturers in order
to ensure competition."
MSF was one of the organisations behind the successful
clinical trial with Merck's vaccine, which the World Health
Organization said had brought the world to the verge of being
able to protect humans against Ebola.
GlaxoSmithKline applauded its rival's success but
said it would persevere with development of its alternative
non-live vaccine.
"We believe that it is important that the international
community continues to support the development of more than one
vaccine for the control of Ebola including those that might be
more suitable for vaccination of pregnant women, infant children
and the immunocompromised," it said in a statement.
GSK hopes also hopes to test its vaccine in Guinea, although
WHO vaccine expert Marie Paule Kieny said this might not be
possible, given the dwindling number of Ebola cases.
Johnson & Johnson, which is developing a
two-injection vaccine in partnership with Bavarian Nordic
, said it remained committed to the programme and hoped
to start a trial in Sierra Leone in the coming weeks.
A number of other groups are at an earlier stage of
research, including a team from the University of Texas working
on an inhaled vaccine.
Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute at the
University of Oxford, said the success of Merck's vaccine
suggested other products in mid-stage trials should also prove
effective.
Although these alternatives may not be tested during the
current epidemic, they could still be licensed and readied for
use in future outbreaks based on human immune response results
and data from non-human primate experiments.
