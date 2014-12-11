LONDON Dec 11 GAVI, the global vaccines
alliance, has committed up to $300 million to buy Ebola vaccines
and is ready to begin procurement as soon as the World Health
Organisation recommends one for use, the alliance said on
Thursday.
Up to an additional $90 million could also be used to
support countries to introduce the vaccines and to rebuild their
health systems, it added.
Clinical trials with experimental shots are now underway as
experts race to contain an epidemic that has killed more than
6,000 people in West Africa, though there is still uncertainty
over how well they will work and how many doses are needed.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Susan Thomas)