WINNIPEG, Manitoba Oct 1 Canada has shipped
small amounts of its experimental vaccine for the Ebola virus to
hospitals in Geneva and Atlanta, Georgia for possible use by
exposed health care workers, Canadian chief public health
officer Greg Taylor said on Wednesday.
Taylor said Canada "pre-shipped" some vaccine to Geneva some
time ago, but that its donation to the World Health Organization
of 800 to 1,000 doses remains in a Canadian government lab.
Canada also shipped some vaccine to Atlanta's Emory University
Hospital and is considering shipping some of the vaccine to
Canadian hospitals as a precaution as well.
