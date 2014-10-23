* Governments or multilateral agencies may offer indemnity
By Ben Hirschler and Stephanie Nebehay
LONDON/GENEVA, Oct 23 Drugmakers are looking for
some kind of indemnity from governments or multilateral agencies
for the widespread emergency use of new Ebola vaccines in
Africa.
While the issue will not delay the industry's ongoing work
to accelerate production and clinical testing of three
experimental vaccines, it is likely to be discussed at a
high-level meeting in Geneva on Thursday.
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Margaret
Chan will chair the meeting, which includes industry executives,
representatives from countries including those affected by
Ebola, drug regulators and funders.
GlaxoSmithKline Chief Executive Andrew Witty said a
system of indemnity made sense given the unique situation in
which companies are being urged by the WHO to fast-track the
supply of novel vaccines in a matter of months rather than
years.
There is currently no proven vaccine against Ebola and drug
companies have been wary in the past of investing in the area,
since the commercial opportunity is small. Potential losses or
claims arising from the use of new vaccines would represent an
additional hurdle.
Witty said indemnity was not a concern for the early phase
of testing, when thousands of doses are expected to be given to
frontline healthcare workers as part of a clinical trial
programme in January, but it would be needed when vaccines were
rushed into much more widespread use.
"I think it is reasonable that there should be some level of
indemnification because the vaccine is essentially being used in
an emergency situation before we've all had the chance to
confirm its absolute profile," he told BBC radio.
"That's a situation where we would look for some kind of
indemnification, either from governments or from multilateral
agencies."
Brian Greenwood, a professor of clinical tropical medicine
at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, agrees
that drug companies should not have to shoulder all the risk.
"There would have to be a some sort of guarantee," he told
Reuters.
Leading drugmakers say they are ready to work together to
speed up the development and production of Ebola vaccines, and
the meeting in Geneva is set discuss ways to streamline the
process and ensure there are adequate financial resources.
"WHO is organising this meeting to discuss how to access
vaccines when they are proven safe and how to finance them," a
spokesman for the United Nations agency said.
Europe is also expected to announce 200 million euros ($250
million) of funding to develop new Ebola vaccines, as well as
drugs and diagnostic tests, sources said on Wednesday.
GSK currently has the most advanced vaccine, the first doses
of which are expected to be ready for use late this year, while
clinical trials on a second vaccine from NewLink Genetics
have just started and Johnson & Johnson will
commence testing a third one in January.
"This is an unprecedented pace of development. We are
literally doing in maybe five or six months what would normally
take five or six years," Witty said. "I've already ordered five
production lines to allow us to expand production."
