BRIEF-Materion Corp sees 2017 capex about $25 mln - $30 mln - SEC filing
* Sees 2017 capex approximately $25 million - $30 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qnlmJt) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
GENEVA Dec 11 A clinical trial of the Ebola vaccine by Merck and NewLink has been interrupted in all 59 volunteers in Geneva a week early "as a measure of precaution" after four patients complained of joint pains in hands and feet, the University of Geneva Hospital said on Thursday.
"They are all fine and being monitored regularly by the medical team leading the study," it said in a statement.
The human safety trials are due to resume on Jan. 5 in up to 15 volunteers after checks to ensure that the joint pain symptoms were "benign and temporary", the hospital said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 28 Nationwide strikes led by Brazilian unions to protest President Michel Temer's austerity measures hobbled public transport in several major cities and closed schools, car factories, banks and other businesses across the country.