GENEVA Jan 5 The clinical trial of an Ebola
vaccine developed by Merck and NewLink resumed
on Monday at a lower dose after a pause to assess complaints of
joint pains in some volunteers, the University of Geneva
hospital said.
An Ebola outbreak, the worst on record of the highly
infectious haemorrhagic fever, has killed over 7,900 people over
the past year, with more than 20,000 cases recorded mostly in
Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia, according to the World Health
Organization (WHO). The virus is still spreading in West Africa,
especially in Sierra Leone.
The Geneva hospital announced on Dec. 11 that its vaccine
trial had been suspended as a precautionary measure after four
patients complained of joint pains. On Monday, the hospital said
10 of 59 volunteers who received the vaccine had felt pains in
their joints "similar to rheumatism" after some two weeks, but
these symptoms had disappeared rapidly without any treatment.
Swissmedic, the Swiss regulatory agency, and ethics and
safety committees have approved the resumption of the trial at a
lower dose, the hospital said in a statement.
"The second part of this clinical trial will now test a
dose of 300,000 vaccine particles, which should be better
tolerated by volunteers and will hopefully trigger the
production of enough antibodies," it said, noting that the
initial phase had 10 million to 50 million vaccine particles.
"Fortunately", it said, the Merck-NewLink candidate vaccine
"seems able to induce the production of antibodies at lower
doses than those previously used" in the Geneva trial.
Vaccinations have now resumed for the last 56 volunteers,
who will receive either a low dose of the vaccine or a placebo,
by groups of 15 each week through January, it said.
Geneva researchers are constantly exchanging information
with teams carrying out similar studies in Canada, Gabon,
Germany and the United States, the hospital said. Final results
are expected in March 2015.
A separate trial of a GlaxoSmithKline Ebola vaccine
on 120 volunteers has proved "satisfactory", the University of
Lausanne Hospital said on Dec. 11.
