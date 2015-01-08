* Phase III trials set for Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Jan 8 Final-stage trials of experimental
Ebola vaccines will begin in January or February in the
worst-hit West African countries as scientists and drugmakers
race to block the deadly disease, the World Health Organization
said on Thursday.
If effective, the shots will be available for deployment a
few months later.
Nearly 90 experts from vaccine manufacturers, regulatory
agencies and health ministries met at WHO headquarters to review
data from initial safety trials and finalise plans for pivotal
Phase III clinical trials in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.
"It is my understanding that no major safety signals have
been reported to date," WHO director-general Margaret Chan told
the talks in opening remarks obtained by Reuters.
"We all want the momentum and sense of urgency to continue,"
she said. "Too many health care workers are still getting
infected, including nationals and doctors and nurses from
foreign medical teams."
The meeting is discussing three different large-scale
clinical trial designs using the most advanced vaccines to fight
a disease that has killed more than 8,000 people in the past
year..
Two vaccines from GlaxoSmithKline and another from a
collaboration between NewLink Genetics and Merck
started initial clinical testing in the autumn.
A third one from Johnson & Johnson and Bavarian
Nordic has just reached the first-in-human testing
stage.
Officials from GSK, Merck and J&J all addressed the
closed-door meeting. In addition, officials heard from
developers of earlier-stage vaccines, including U.S.-based
Novavax and Russia's Influenza Research Institute.
The talks also assessed the funding situation, after the
GAVI global vaccines alliance said last month it was committing
up to $300 million to buy Ebola shots.
Sierra Leone, the country worst affected by Ebola, plans to
start vaccine trials in the second half of January, Samuel
Kargbo of its health ministry told Reuters Television on the
sidelines of the Geneva talks.
Ebola continues to spread in the Liberian capital of
Monrovia, with cases scattered throughout the city, making it
hard to identify distinct chains of transmission, Chan said.
"Many believe that the virus has moved from the cities into
extremely remote rural areas, making it difficult to see what is
really happening in Liberia," she said.
Keiji Fukuda, WHO Assistant-Director for Health Security,
told Reuters: "There are ups and downs. We have to be very
cautious. We don't want people to get the idea this is over."
