BRIEF-Dominion to acquire large-scale solar facility under construction in North Carolina
LONDON Jan 6 U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it had started clinical trials of its experimental Ebola vaccine, which uses a booster developed by Denmark's Bavarian Nordic.
The initiation of the Phase I tests, which had been expected about now, marks further progress in the race to develop a shot against a disease that has killed more than 8,000 people in West Africa since last year.
Two other experimental vaccines, one from GlaxoSmithKline and a rival from NewLink and Merck, are already in clinical development.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by Louise Heavens)
* New Gold announces pricing of $300 million senior notes offering