NEW YORK, March 26 Two experimental Ebola
vaccines, one from GlaxoSmithKline PLC and the other
from biotech start-up NewLink Genetics Corp, "appear to
be safe" part way through a clinical trial being conducted in
Liberia, the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on
Thursday.
The two vaccines, each given in a single injection, are
being tested for safety and efficacy on more than 600 people in
Liberia in a mid-stage clinical trial sponsored by the National
Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a branch of NIH.
The Ebola epidemic that began in West Africa one year ago
has killed more than 10,200 people, but a decline in new cases
in the most affected countries, Liberia, Guinea and Sierra
Leone, has led to hopes that it may be ending.
