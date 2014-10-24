GENEVA/LONDON Oct 24 The World Health
Organization (WHO) set out plans on Friday for speeding up
development and deployment of experimental Ebola vaccines,
saying hundreds of thousands of doses should be ready for use in
West Africa by the middle of 2015.
The Geneva-based United Nations health agency confirmed that
two leading vaccine candidates are already in human clinical
trials, and said another five experimental vaccines were also
being developed and would begin clinical trials next year.
"Before the end of first half of 2015..we could have
available a few hundred thousand doses. That could be 200,000 -
it could be less or could be more," the WHO's Marie-Paule Kieny
told reporters after a meeting in Geneva of industry executives,
global health experts, drug regulators and funders.
Researchers are already testing two candidate vaccines from
GlaxoSmithKline and NewLink Genetics, with a
third from Johnson & Johnson set to enter human trials
in January.
