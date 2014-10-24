* Trials could begin in West Africa in December
* Drugmakers working with regulators to speed up development
* Hundreds of thousands of doses expected by mid-2015
(Recasts, adds quotes, detail)
By Stephanie Nebehay and Kate Kelland
GENEVA/LONDON, Oct 24 Trials of Ebola vaccines
could begin in West Africa in December, a month earlier than
expected, and hundreds of thousands of doses should be available
for use by the middle of next year, the World Health
Organization said on Friday.
Vaccines are being developed and made ready in record time
by drugmakers working with regulators, the U.N. health agency
said, but questions remain about their safety and efficacy which
can only be settled by full clinical trials.
"Vaccine is not a magic bullet, but when ready they may be a
good part of the effort to turn the tide against the epidemic,"
senior WHO official Marie-Paule Kieny told a news briefing after
a meeting in Geneva of industry executives, global health
experts, drug regulators and funders.
"We are talking now about starting in December and not
January. So this shows again how everything is really pushed
forward and the massive effort which is undertaken by everybody
to make this happen."
While financing was discussed, there were no details of
specific funding pledges for Ebola vaccines' development,
distribution and deployment.
"There is a broad understanding that money will not be an
issue," said Kieny, the WHO's assistant director general for
health systems and innovation. "And on commitment of vaccine
manufacturers, of course there is commitment for affordable
prices."
Kieny said the World Bank would help to put together a fund
to indemnify companies in case people had adverse reactions to
the new Ebola shots, with financing from development agencies.
Britain had suggested setting up the fund and others had shown
they were also in favour of contributing, she said.
Two leading vaccine candidates from GlaxoSmithKline
and NewLink Genetics are already in human clinical
trials, and another five experimental vaccines would begin
clinical trials in the first quarter of next year. One from
Johnson & Johnson will start trials in January.
Experts aim to conduct a range of different clinical trials
in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea to produce the first
efficacy data by around April, she said. Plans are most advanced
for Liberia, where 20,000-30,000 volunteers would receive one of
two Ebola vaccines or a placebo -- likely a vaccine for
hepatitis, influenza or rabies.
At least 4,877 people have died in the world's worst
recorded outbreak of Ebola, and at least 9,936 cases of the
disease had been recorded as of Oct. 19, the WHO said on
Wednesday, but the true toll may be three times as much.
FINANCIAL BACKING
Mali on Thursday became the sixth West African country to
have a confirmed Ebola case in the worst outbreak on record of
the haemorrhagic fever.
If data from accelerated safety trials in human volunteers
suggests they are safe to use, the plan is that several thousand
doses will be given to high risk groups such as frontline health
workers in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia by early next year.
"The message we heard from WHO that the people fighting the
epidemic will be among the first to test Ebola vaccines and
treatments is exactly the one we needed to hear," said Bertrand
Draguez, medical director for international medical charity
Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders).
"Today, doctors and nurses involved in the struggle against
Ebola are getting more and more frustrated as they have no
treatment for patients with a disease that kills up to 80
percent of them."
MSF and some of the WHO's donor countries have pledged to
finance vaccines, Kieny said, and the World Bank and GAVI, which
funds vaccines for developing countries, were also interested. A
GAVI board meeting is set for December on the issue, she said.
A mass immunisation programme would not happen until much
later, when vaccine production has been ramped up.
A key unknown is how much vaccine each individual will need
to get protection. If all goes well, and dosing per person is
moderate, drugmakers hope to produce millions of vaccines shots
by the end of 2015, reflecting an expected steep ramp-up in
production during the year.
Despite the sense of urgency, one person involved in this
week's discussions in Geneva said coordinating all the parties
in the process was not easy and there was still considerable
debate about how clinical trials should be designed and the
standard of evidence needed for regulatory approval.
(Additional reporting by Ben Hirschler in London and Tom Miles
in Geneva; Editing by Alison Williams)